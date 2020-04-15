Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Putin says important that everyone sticks to oil cuts commitments

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:17 IST
Russia's Putin says important that everyone sticks to oil cuts commitments

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during an online government meeting that it was important that each participant of the global deal on oil production cuts sticks to its pledges.

OPEC and other leading oil producer including Russia agreed to reduce their combined oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana to come out with lockdown exit plan for IT firms

Hyderabad, April 15 PTIThe Telangana government will prepare a lockdown exit plan for the IT companies soon, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday,as he outlined the strategy to contain the COVID-19 spread in the Stat...

HC directs WB govt to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed in correctional homes

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that guidelines issued by concerned Central agencies be followed with regard to COVID-19 management in state correctional homes. The high court had directed ...

Emirates launches first rapid virus test for passengers

Aviation giant Emirates has launched a 10-minute coronavirus blood test for passengers departing from its Dubai home base, in what it claimed Wednesday as a first for the industry. The airline resumed limited passenger flights earlier this ...

Lockdown: Realtors hail govt move to allow resuming construction works

The real estate industry on Wednesday said the governments decision to allow construction on those projects where labourers are already available on sites will solve the problem of migrant daily wage workers but said availability of raw mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020