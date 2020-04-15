Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 8 lakh PACL investors get back their money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:21 IST
More than 8 lakh PACL investors get back their money

A total of Rs 205 crore have been paid to over 8 lakh investors of PACL Ltd, with claims of up to Rs 7,000, markets regulator Sebi said on Wednesday. PACL, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, was found by Sebi to have collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CISs) over a period of 18 years.

A panel headed by retired Justice R M Lodha initiated the process of refunds in two phases -- during the period January 2, 2018, to March 31, 2018, and February 8, 2019 to July 31, 2019, -- for investors, who invested money in PACL. "As on date, payment aggregating to Rs 204.85 crore has been effected to 8,31,018 investors, with claims up to Rs 7,000," Sebi said in a statement.

In December last year, the regulator said 2,77,544 investors having a claim amount up to Rs 5,000 have been paid under the second refund process. In the first phase, refunds were effected in respect of 1,89,103 investors having claim amount up to Rs 2,500.

In December 2015, Sebi had ordered attachment of all assets of PACL and its nine promoters and directors for their failure to refund the money which is due to investors. Sebi had asked PACL as also its promoters and directors to refund the money in an order dated August 22, 2014. The defaulters were directed to wind up the schemes and refund money to the investors within three months from the date of the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana to come out with lockdown exit plan for IT firms

Hyderabad, April 15 PTIThe Telangana government will prepare a lockdown exit plan for the IT companies soon, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday,as he outlined the strategy to contain the COVID-19 spread in the Stat...

HC directs WB govt to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed in correctional homes

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that guidelines issued by concerned Central agencies be followed with regard to COVID-19 management in state correctional homes. The high court had directed ...

Emirates launches first rapid virus test for passengers

Aviation giant Emirates has launched a 10-minute coronavirus blood test for passengers departing from its Dubai home base, in what it claimed Wednesday as a first for the industry. The airline resumed limited passenger flights earlier this ...

Lockdown: Realtors hail govt move to allow resuming construction works

The real estate industry on Wednesday said the governments decision to allow construction on those projects where labourers are already available on sites will solve the problem of migrant daily wage workers but said availability of raw mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020