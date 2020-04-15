TIPA names HUAWEI P40 series the best photo smartphones of 2020

Left Menu
Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced that the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) has given the HUAWEI P40 Series the highly coveted TIPA World Awards 2020, crowning the three flagship smartphones - HUAWEI P40, HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40 Pro+, the Best Photo Smartphones of 2020.

TIPA Awards. Image Credit: ANI

Shenzhen, [China] April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced that the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) has given the HUAWEI P40 Series the highly coveted TIPA World Awards 2020, crowning the three flagship smartphones - HUAWEI P40, HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40 Pro+, the Best Photo Smartphones of 2020. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the HUAWEI P Series has been recognised by TIPA, standing alongside a range of exceptional gear and solutions that professional photographers have come to love and rely on.

Founded in 1991, TIPA is a highly respected industry association with member publications hailing from photo and imaging fields across the globe both print and online. The association bestows TIPA World Awards annually to companies and new products that TIPA editors deem to deliver the best quality, performance and value to consumers. In the TIPA World Awards 2020 Official Product Citation, TIPA writes, "Smartphone photographic capability takes another great leap forward with the latest generation of Huawei's P-Series. All three smartphones - the P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+, have the Kirin 990 5G chipset, a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, and were developed in conjunction with Leica."

"Noteworthy features of the models include AI-powered white balance algorithms, including those dedicated to optimise skin-tone and texture, greatly enhanced dynamic range and low light performance, colour temperature sensors, focus capability on all pixels, and an XD Fusion Engine for smooth zoom and optimisation of image quality." The TIPA World Awards 2020 adds to HUAWEI P40 Series' expanding list of accolades. The HUAWEI P40 Pro was recently given a DXOMARK rating of 128, the highest overall score ever seen on the recognised leader board.

In the same review, the flagship smartphone also earned the highest scores for photo and selfie performances, at 140 and 103 respectively. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

