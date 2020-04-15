Telangana PCB exempts live saving drugs, equipment firms from prior approval

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI): In a bid to ensure timely production of lifesaving drugs, equipment and personal protective equipment, Telangana Pollution Control Board will allow firms to manufacture them without prior approvals up to July 15. The pollution watchdog, however, said the one-time relaxation will be for a period up to July 15 only and all such units shall have to obtain mandatory consent from the PCB before the end of the relaxation period as per the categorisation of the industry, an official release from the PCB said on Wednesday.

The relaxation norms are applicable to manufacturers of all life saving medical equipment such as ventilators, wheelchairs and other ICU equipment, life saving drugs listed by the drug controller general of India,ICMR, or Telangana Government; Manufacturers of personal protective gear such as face masks, personal protective equipment and Oxygen manufacturing and bottling units, it said. All the units shall ensure that the various pollution limits are not exceeded, the PCB said.

