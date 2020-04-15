Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana PCB exempts live saving drugs, equipment firms from prior approval

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:59 IST
Telangana PCB exempts live saving drugs, equipment firms from prior approval

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI): In a bid to ensure timely production of lifesaving drugs, equipment and personal protective equipment, Telangana Pollution Control Board will allow firms to manufacture them without prior approvals up to July 15. The pollution watchdog, however, said the one-time relaxation will be for a period up to July 15 only and all such units shall have to obtain mandatory consent from the PCB before the end of the relaxation period as per the categorisation of the industry, an official release from the PCB said on Wednesday.

The relaxation norms are applicable to manufacturers of all life saving medical equipment such as ventilators, wheelchairs and other ICU equipment, life saving drugs listed by the drug controller general of India,ICMR, or Telangana Government; Manufacturers of personal protective gear such as face masks, personal protective equipment and Oxygen manufacturing and bottling units, it said. All the units shall ensure that the various pollution limits are not exceeded, the PCB said.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs buys shares worth over Rs 176 cr in IndusInd Bank

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange NSE, Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte-ODI boug...

Rich countries agree to help poorer nations handle debt

The worlds richest countries agreed Wednesday to freeze poor nations debt obligations, shortly after nearly 20 European and African leaders made a joint appeal for a massive international effort to boost Africas coronavirus response, saying...

Nirav Modi's next extradition hearing in PNB fraud case on April 28, faces additional CBI charges

A UK court has extended the judicial remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, for a hearing to take plac...

Iran detained Hong Kong-flagged ship before letting it sail - sources

A Hong Kong-flagged tanker was briefly detained in Iran before being freed after armed Iranian guards in speedboats directed the vessel into its waters while it was sailing through the Gulf of Oman, maritime security sources said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020