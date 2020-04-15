Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir says taking steps to protect staff, passengers from COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:10 IST
GoAir says taking steps to protect staff, passengers from COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier GoAir is taking several measures, including leaving the middle seat empty to maintain social distancing norms, to protect its staff, crew, and passengers ahead of the resumption of its flight services in a phased manner from May 4. These measures incorporate all of the recommendations from the aviation regulator DGCA along with some additional steps that the airline is proactively taking on its own, GoAir said in a release.

These measures also include maintaining strict social distancing at the airport during check-in and boarding, and on the aerobridges and buses, including row-wise boarding and deboarding, opening of check-in counters three hours prior to flight, and shutting them an hour prior, to allow more time for sanitisation of processing of customers and baggage, the airline said in the release. Also, ground time for aircraft between flights to be increased to allow for cleaning and disinfection of all surfaces that come into contact with crew or passengers in the cabin, galley, and lavatories As part of the measures, no meals or snacks will be provided except water to the passengers to minimize non-essential interaction between passengers and crew, it said, adding, all on-board services will also remain suspended.

Moreover, the crew will have to wear face masks and gloves at all times when interacting with passengers and when in the aisles besides deep cleaning of aircraft, disinfection, and fogging that will be undertaken each night for the entire fleet, GoAir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police boss says nowhere in northern Mozambique under insurgent control

No parts of Mozambiques troubled northernmost province are under the control of insurgents, national police commander Bernardino Rafael said on Wednesday.Rafaels comments come after an increase in the frequency of attacks in the province of...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus unmasks Amazon's stumbles at Whole Foods

Amazons moves to reduce strain on its grocery businesses by putting new online shoppers on wait lists and switching more Whole Foods resources to filling orders, is unmasking limitations at the company that was expected to upend the superma...

Riot committed to excellence in exploding Valorant 'esports ecosystem'

Valorant is an instant hit, and Riot Games is planning for even greater rapid growth. Riots director of esports, Whalen Rozelle, said Wednesday the popular new title has led to a sharpened vision of where the game could go in the future.Wer...

Man rapes woman from neighbourhood, arrested

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man from her neighbourhood in Greater Noida and the accused has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday at a village under Jarcha police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020