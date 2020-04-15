Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic: NITI vice-chairman, members, EAC-PM chairman take 30 pc salary cut for a year

Updated: 15-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:52 IST
COVID-19 pandemic: NITI vice-chairman, members, EAC-PM chairman take 30 pc salary cut for a year

Government think-tank NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and its members have decided to take a salary cut of 30 per cent for a year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official statement said on Wednesday. Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has also decided to take a 30 per cent salary cut for a year.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and to shore up the government's efforts to battle the national crisis, vice-chairman and members of NITI Aayog and chairman of the EAC-PM have voluntarily decided to take a salary cut of 30 per cent for a year," the statement said. The money will be contributed to the PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) fund, it added.

The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of the PM-CARES Fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairman of the trust and its members include defence, home and finance ministers.

