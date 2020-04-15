Left Menu
Development News Edition

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:40 IST
Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new entry-level iPhone in a launch without fanfare, aiming to appeal to consumers facing a suddenly bleaker economic backdrop. The updated iPhone SE will start at $399, or less than half the price of its flagship devices, and be available for order as of Friday in more than 40 markets.

Apple made the announcement in a statement, forgoing the normal splashy product launch events of the past few years. The screen is on the small side for smartphones, measuring 4.7 inches diagonally -- bigger than the first-generation iPhone SE but smaller than the newest phones -- yet boasts high-definition graphics for rich visuals.

Apple trimmed coasts by leaving out some of high-end features such as facial recognition, giving iPhone SE a fingerprint sensor and a home-screen button which fans will remember from previous generations. While the iPhone had been in the works for months, the launch comes amid a pandemic-induced economic slump which has hammered the smartphone market and hit consumer sentiment.

"It is incredibly fortuitous timing," said Bob O'Donnell, analyst with Technalysis Research. "This is the exactly the phone a large percentage of people will want. It's hard to justify spending $1,200 on a smartphone in this economic climate, yet people still depend heavily on their phones and a lot of people want to upgrade." O'Donnell said the new device is also likely to appeal to consumers seeking a small-format handset, and in countries where consumers may have not been able to afford iPhones.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Apple had the devices ready "and ultimately decided to release and green light this smart phone to the market in hopes of gaining contained success out of the gates." Ives said in a note to investors he expects Apple to sell from 20 million to 25 million iPhone SE handsets by year's end. The Silicon Valley company played up the iPhone SE as a portal into its "robust ecosystem" of digital products and services including television and music streaming services.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing. "The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way." The move comes a week after South Korean colossus Samsung introduced new smartphones that included a model designed to work on much-hyped new-generation 5G mobile networks and priced less than $500.

"People might have less money to spend, but at the same time they want better technology," said Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi. "Despite the irregular launch pattern of the iPhone SE, the model still fits into a portfolio and hitting the right price with the right features seems like a carefully balanced recipe." A mid-priced iPhone has potential to appeal to users more interested features such as cameras, screens, and battery life and less interested in "gimmicks" prized by early adopters, Milanesi maintained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French police shoot dead man armed with knife outside paris

French police on Wednesday shot dead a man, apparently of Afghan origin, armed with a knife who had threatened them in the Paris suburbs, prosecutors and police said. Police patrolling on bicycles noticed the man armed with a long knife in ...

Coronavirus codewords: help or hindrance in domestic abuse?

By Sonia Elks and Sophie Davies LONDONBARCELONA, April 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - V ictims of domestic abuse can use codewords at the pharmacy to summon police help in the global lockdown but support groups are divided as to whether th...

1,578 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; govt to use plasma enrichment technique to treat severe cases

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to use the plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients on a trial basis as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,578. The clinical ...

Doctor, 3 paramedics hurt as mob pelts stones at ambulance; 17 arrested

Four persons were injured as a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation and hurled stones at their ambulance in Nawabpura area in Moradabad on Wednesday. Police arrested 17 people including sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020