Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:31 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 300-2600, Brinjal 620-12500, Tomato 160-2500, Bitter Gourd 800-4100, Bottle Gourd 300-1200, Ash Gourd1000-1200, Green Chilly 500-5000, Banana green 500-5000, Beans1000-7500, Green Ginger 1700-18000, Carrot 600-3000, Cabbage200-2300, Ladies Finger 600-5000, Snakegourd 1000-1800,Beetroot 300-2000, Cucumbar 200-4700, Ridgeguard 700-4000,Raddish 200-3000, Capsicum 400-2800, Drumstick 600-9000, SweetPumpkin 100-1000, Knool Khol 300-2500, Lime 200-4500.PTI DVRSSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fan Zhiyi, the Chinese cult hero who 'rejected Liverpool, Newcastle'

Fan Zhiyi says he turned down a Liverpool offer made by Gerard Houllier in a pub and also rejected Newcastle United, while a trial at Tottenham Hotspur was torpedoed by injury. But does the 50-year-old known as General Fan in China have any...

COVID-19 cannot be controlled, it has to be dynamically managed: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.

COVID-19 cannot be controlled, it has to be dynamically managed Cong leader Rahul Gandhi....

IMTECH to carry out genome sequencing of novel coronavirus

Embarking on an ambitious project, CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology IMTECH on Thursday said it has initiated whole-genome sequencing of the novel coronavirus SARS-Cov-2. Whole-genome sequencing is the method used to determine the comp...

ANALYSIS-No title, no problem: Land rights with digital maps, social media

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, April 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, the Category 5 storm destroyed and damaged thousands of homes, yet about 60 of housing aid claims were denied because residents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020