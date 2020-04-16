Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:31 IST
Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal
Cauliflower 300-2600, Brinjal 620-12500, Tomato 160-2500, Bitter Gourd 800-4100, Bottle Gourd 300-1200, Ash Gourd1000-1200, Green Chilly 500-5000, Banana green 500-5000, Beans1000-7500, Green Ginger 1700-18000, Carrot 600-3000, Cabbage200-2300, Ladies Finger 600-5000, Snakegourd 1000-1800,Beetroot 300-2000, Cucumbar 200-4700, Ridgeguard 700-4000,Raddish 200-3000, Capsicum 400-2800, Drumstick 600-9000, SweetPumpkin 100-1000, Knool Khol 300-2500, Lime 200-4500.PTI DVRSSPTI PTI
