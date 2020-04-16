Left Menu
Hikal contributes Rs 1 cr to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:19 IST
Global life sciences company Hikal on Thursday said it has contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to aid the government’s initiatives in fighting against the deadly COVID-19. The company also announced that its employees have voluntarily pledged their one-day salary towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The company would also add a sizable amount to the funds pledged by its employees, Hikal said. The company has also contributed for the well-being of healthcare service providers, corporation staff, affected daily wage workers and the underprivileged community around the Hikal plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. “We are committed towards participating in combating the deadly COVID-19... by contribution to the PM-CARES Fund, CM Relief funds as well as with partnering NGOs, government agencies towards the wellbeing of healthcare service providers, corporation staff, affected daily wage workers and the underprivileged community around the Hikal plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat,” Hikal President, Human Capital and CSR, Kumaar Priyaranjan said. Hikal is also taking various measures to contain the spread of the virus in Maharashtra, which is reporting a rising number of cases each day. With an aim to support the Ministry of Health and Maharashtra government, Hikal has procured 10,000 surgical masks and 2,500 bodysuits, a critical requirement for healthcare providers working in hospitals across the state.

The company has helped procure 600 PPEs for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in alliance with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which will be used by healthcare providers and TMC staff at the forefront of this battle, it added..

