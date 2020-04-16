Migrant workers accommodated at Schwing Stetter's TN unit

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI): Over 600 migrant workers employed by concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India in Tamil Nadu were provided accommodation, food and shelter following the lockdown, according to a top official. It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu government has directed companies and the district administration to ensure migrant workers were not stranded and were taken care of in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Schwing Stetter India has taken complete responsibility for the health and well-being of the migrant workers and the employees were continuously provided with food, accommodation and treatment. The workforce includes truck drivers who had visited the facility, an official said adding the migrant workers were completely monitored and motivated to fight the unprecedented challenges due to the virus.

Schwing Stetter India, MD, V G Sakthikumar said, "We are thankful to our contractors for getting all this done at the site." "The entire SSI team stands with Nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything as a company, to help win this battle," he added. According to him, the workers undergo continuous medical monitoring and are also tested for COVID-19.

He said accommodation facility has been set up with 625 beds at the upcoming facility in Cheyyar, Thiruvannamalai to help prevent cross contamination and control infection. The company is setting up the facility at Cheyyar with an investment of Rs 350 crore to produce truck-mounted concrete boom pumps, self-loading mixers among others.

The Centre had initially announced a nationwide lock- down till April 14 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended it till May 3 as part of its fight against the spread of coronavirus.