Left Menu
Development News Edition

TPCI urges govt to open meat export production units amid surge in overseas demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:07 IST
TPCI urges govt to open meat export production units amid surge in overseas demand

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Thursday urged the government to consider opening of the animal husbandry sector completely as huge demand for meat products is arising in countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt and China. TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said that states like Uttar Pradesh which have a large number of meat factories should allow production and livestock trading facilities. "'India has a very rich pool of livestock and it can thrust the exports and reinforce its presence in crucial markets within a short time,” he said.

Quoting Fauzan Alavi of Allanasons Pvt Ltd Company, the council said as the meat production units are closed India is not able to supply to the demand arising out of several countries. By the time the government allows opening of the production units, the opportunity might be taken away by countries such as Australia, Brazil, and India might miss it. The government should allow the units to operate with proper health guidelines, Alavi said. Further Singla said that the government's decision to open banks and allied support such as customs offices and logistics, warehousing and cargo support will help the exporters to ship goods smoothly. He added that focus on non-basmati exports on government-to-government sales would help India maintain its strong foothold on the export market and utilise the surplus stock for export proceeds.

"There is a huge demand for non-basmati rice from African, Europeans and Asian countries,"' Singla added. The country's meat and preparation exports stood at USD 3.25 billion in 2019-20..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,869, report says it could be higher

Irans official death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 92 to reach 4,869 on Thursday but a parliamentary report said the actual number could be much higher.Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur, speaking on state television, also s...

2 floors of Mumbai's Byculla Fire Station building isolated after kin of fire officer tests COVID-19 positive

Two floors of Byculla Fire Stations residential building here were isolated as a precautionary measure after two family members of a fire officer tested COVID-19 positive. Two family members of an officer posted at Byculla Fire Station test...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Exclusive New York taps McKinsey to develop Trump-proof economic reopening planNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired high-powered consultants to develop a science-based plan for ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mixed blessing for some, as South Africa shelters homeless in schools, stadiumsSouth Africa, like many nations, has long viewed homelessness as an inevitable fact of modern life, but the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020