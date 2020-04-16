Left Menu
Ola Group contributes Rs 50 lakh to CM's Relief Fund

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:30 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI): Ola Group, which operates leading mobility platform Ola, on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 50 lakh to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund in combating the coronavirus. The fund would be used to provide on-ground relief measures across the state during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The group includes various business units, including its ride-hailing arm Ola Mobility, Ola Financial Services, Ola Foods and Ola Electric, the company said in a statement. Co-founder and CEO of the Group Bhavish Aggarwal said it extends its humble contribution to the Chief Minister's Fund to support the relief measures in fighting the pandemic.

He said the company stands by the government in the fight against the virus and salutes the frontline warriors and law enforcement officials combating it..

