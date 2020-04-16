Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy bond yields fall as much as 20 bps, amid talk of intervention

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:41 IST
Italy bond yields fall as much as 20 bps, amid talk of intervention

Italian government bond yields fell across the curve on Thursday, with two-year yields down as much 20 basis points, sparking renewed speculation of European Central Bank intervention to tamp down borrowing costs. Yields had risen the previous day amid disappointment with the Eurogroup's response package and changes to its funding programme, which increased the prospect of Rome adding to its already huge debt.

Euro zone finance ministers last week agreed a half-a-trillion-euro plan to support coronavirus-hit economies. But they failed to mention using joint debt to finance the economic recovery, a measure countries like Italy had called for. Yields got back some of that rise after a document showed additional support could be incorporated into the next long-term budget for the bloc -- the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), currently under negotiation.

They then extended their decline, with two-year yields falling as much as 20 basis points to 0.86%, having risen on Wednesday as high as 1.15%. Ten-year yields fell more than 15 bps to a session low of 1.735% while the premium investors demand to hold Italian bonds over German equivalents tightened 10 bps to around 216 bps. That spread had ballooned above 240 bps during Wednesday's selloff.

"I suspect they (the ECB) are intervening because they have seen early signs of fragmentation between Italy and other countries this week," said Frederik Ducrozet, global strategist at Pictet Wealth Management. Investors had noted the prospect of intervention on Wednesday, when Italian yields rose back towards levels seen around the time the ECB offered its PEPP emergency stimulus programme.

Two other market sources also noted talk of intervention in markets. There was no immediate confirmation from the Bank of Italy. The ECB does not publish details of what it is buying under its emergency bond purchases, meaning market players can only speculate about its presence in markets on any one day or time.

Other southern European bonds slipped too but Spanish 10-year yields were down just 4 bps at 0.83%. German 10-year yields were steady around 0.45%. Some analysts also attributed the mood about-turn to Italian media reports that the ruling coalition may be more amenable to using the ESM bailout facility, which parties had been bickering over.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said the bank was ready to do more to avoid financial fragmentation in the euro zone (Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao, Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google's fast-growing Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout, Gmail link

Google will allow business and education users on Gmail.com to directly take calls on its video conferencing tool Meet starting Thursday, a new feature being offered as the Alphabet Inc unit seeks to capitalize on security and other concern...

Spanish deaths from coronavirus exceed 19,000

Spain on Thursday reported a rise in its national toll of deaths from the coronavirus in the past day, but figures from the region of Catalonia indicated the real total so far could be several thousand more. The number of people infected al...

TN reports one more COVID-19 death; CM describes virus as "disease of the rich"

As a fresh COVID-19 death was reported taking the virus toll in the state to 14 on Thursday,Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami described coronavirus as a disease of the rich and a big challenge, and said the state has managed to contai...

Tencent takes Valor game into new arenas in latest overseas foray

Chinas Tencent Holdings will launch its Arena of Valor mobile game in Russia and the Middle East on Thursday, capitalising on a global spike in online gaming as coronavirus lockdowns keep billions of people stuck at home.Tencents move marks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020