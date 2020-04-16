Italian bonds rally after big sell-off

Italian government bond yields fell across the curve on Thursday as Italy appeared more likely to access some form of European economic support, while analysts speculated that the ECB may have intervened to support the country's bonds. Italian bond yields and the risk premium the country pays on its debt rose sharply in the previous two sessions on disappointment with the Eurogroup's response package and changes to its funding programme, which increased the prospect of Rome adding to its already huge indebtedness.

Euro zone finance ministers last week agreed a half-a-trillion-euro plan to support coronavirus-hit economies. But they failed to mention using joint debt to finance the economic recovery, a measure countries like Italy had called for. Italian media reports said on Thursday that the ruling coalition may be more amenable to using the ESM bailout facility, which parties had been bickering over.

An internal EU document showed that additional support could be incorporated into the next long-term budget for the European Union -- the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), currently under negotiation. Some analysts speculated that a driver of the rally earlier trading that the European Central Bank had intervened in the market to prevent the widening of the spread.

Two-year yields fell as much as 20 basis points to 0.86% , having risen on Wednesday as high as 1.15%. Ten-year yields fell 15 bps to a session low of 1.74% while the premium investors demand to hold Italian bonds over German equivalents tightened as much as 10 bps to around 216 bps. That spread had ballooned above 240 bps during Wednesday's selloff.

Italian bonds cut their gains in late trade with two-year yields last down 11 basis points to 0.95% and the 10-year gap to German bonds up to 230 bps as U.S. jobless claims data hurt risk assets. "I suspect they (the ECB) are intervening because they have seen early signs of fragmentation between Italy and other countries this week," said Frederik Ducrozet, global strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

The scale of the fall in yields in earlier trading and some high volume activity in the morning in an otherwise thin trading session supported the idea of ECB involvement, said DZ Bank rates strategist Andy Cossor. The ECB "would prefer to do bigger tickets, therefore if they come to the market, a relatively big ticket is likely to move a thin market further," he said.

Investors had noted the prospect of intervention on Wednesday, when Italian yields rose back towards levels seen around the time the ECB offered its PEPP emergency stimulus programme. The ECB does not publish details of what it is buying under its emergency bond purchases, meaning market players can only speculate about its presence in markets on any one day or time.

Other southern European bonds slipped too but Spanish 10-year yields were down just 4 bps at 0.83%. German 10-year yields were down 1 basis point to -0.48%. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said the bank was ready to do more to avoid financial fragmentation in the euro zone

