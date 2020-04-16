QSR Chain assures customers, maintaining all precaution mandated by the authorities

Quick Service restaurants chains such as Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s and Subway have assured safety of their products stating that they are taking precautions at their stores as mandated by the authorities. These measures include stringent hygiene norms such as sanitisation of even the “delivery bikes, boxes and hot bags”, they said. Besides, checking temperatures, they are mandating their staff to wash their hands at regular intervals, the restaurant chains operators are changing the gloves of their employees and double wrapping of the food products. “To ensure that people are fit to work, we measure and record the temperature of all staff before they begin work, as well as of the delivery riders before they pick up the sealed delivery order from our restaurant. Anyone with fever or flu-like symptoms is being asked to return/stay at home and seek medical assistance,” said McDonald’s India (North and East).

It has increased handwashing frequency of the restaurant staff and delivery riders are also mandated to use hand sanitizers before they pick up the sealed orders. “These riders are also asked to sanitize their delivery bags,” said McDonald’s India adding “We have also increased sanitation of frequently touched surfaces with hospital-grade disinfectant.” While Subway said it is “stringently” reinforce its existing health and food safety protocols with its restaurant teams and is adhering to guidelines issued by State regulators. “Any employee at our restaurants exhibiting flu-like symptoms is told to seek medical attention and to not report to work,” said Subway Head of Marketing – South Asia Shuchi Monga.

Besides carrying out hourly restaurant sanitation, Subway is ensuring its “sandwich Artists wear new gloves with every new order” and ensure that they regularly wash hands. Domino’s Pizza, also said that it is adhering to all possible precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. “All employees in the stores are being temperature screened every day and they follow a mandatory hourly hand wash protocol for a minimum of 20 seconds,” it said.

Besides, deep sanitizing its restaurants Domino’s Pizza is also sanitizing its “delivery bikes, boxes and pizza hot bags every 4 hours”. “We are deep sanitizing our restaurants as well as delivery bikes, boxes and pizza hot bags every 4 hours. In addition, we have moved all our deliveries to Zero Contact Delivery thereby avoiding any physical contact with the customer. Additionally, all our Safe Delivery Experts are wearing gloves and masks to ensure the safety of our customers,” it said.

While, Pizza Hut said it is adhering to all WHO-recommended employee safety and food hygiene protocols such as “thermal screening, mandatory use of face masks and gloves, thorough cleaning of FSSAI approved ingredients, and disinfecting all kitchen surfaces, food packing boxes, delivery bags and bikes”. “We are also following an end-to-end Contactless process, which ensures that cooked food is packed right from the oven into disinfected boxes without human touch and the delivery executive maintains a safe distance at all times from the customer,” it said. According to the reports, over 80 people have been quarantined after a pizza delivery agent tested positive for coronavirus in south Delhi.

The authorities are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in the area to trace the contacts and prevent further spread. The 19-year-old tested positive for the virus on April 14. A total of 72 people whom he delivered pizza to have been put under home quarantine.

The Indian Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown from March 25, to prevent the spread of the virus. According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, number of cases from Covid-19 has climbed to 12,380 and death toll rises to 414 in country.

