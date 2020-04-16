Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on grim earnings, coronavirus worries

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:33 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on grim earnings, coronavirus worries

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about rough first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset weekly jobless claims that were better than some had feared.

A 6.2% fall for Boeing Co sent the blue-chip Dow down 1%, as its European rival Airbus said it was examining requests to defer deliveries after a collapse in travel demand. The Nasdaq outperformed the broader market with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc surging to record highs as sweeping stay-at-home orders drove demand for online streaming services, household essentials, groceries and cloud computing.

Meanwhile, the shutdown in New York was extended until May 15 even as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths fell to their lowest in more than a week and added to evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread. Wall Street has swung this week between hopes of a peaking in coronavirus cases and fears of the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression, as the lockdown measures crushed business activity.

Latest data showed jobless claims fell slightly to 5.2 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.62 million the week before, but the total figure for the past month still topped a stunning 20 million. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated 5.1 million jobless claims for the week ended April 11.

Wall Street's fear gauge rose for the second straight session, while the flight from risk pressured U.S. Treasury yields. "We are still struggling to grab a foothold on the deterioration of what's going on," said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas.

"The jobless claims number is better than what economists expected, but it's still a little too soon to be extrapolating to the 'all clear ahead' road." After a 27.5% rally from its March lows, the S&P 500 index is still 17.5% below its record high as first-quarter earnings kicked off with U.S. banks preparing for a wave of future loan defaults following a halt in business activity.

Analysts estimate earnings for S&P 500 companies slumped 12.8% in the first quarter, with U.S. economic growth expected to have contracted at its fastest pace since World War Two. Trump is now expected to announce "new guidelines" for re-opening the economy at a news conference on Thursday.

"What the market cannot price in perfectly is when the economy re-opens, what its nuances will look like and what its impact will be on corporate profits one quarter, two quarters and a year away," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California. Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings for the big U.S. lenders, reporting a plunge in quarterly profit as its advisory and wealth management businesses took a hit from the economic fallout of the pandemic. The bank subsector dropped 3.9%.

At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 276.05 points, or 1.17%, at 23,228.30, and the S&P 500 was down 17.63 points, or 0.63%, at 2,765.73. The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.71 points, or 0.06%, at 8,397.88. The Philadelphia chip index rose 2.1% after the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a near doubling in first-quarter net profit.

However, United Airlines Holdings Inc slipped 9.9% as the carrier said it cut its flight schedule by 90% for May and warned travel demand now "essentially at zero shows no sign of improving in the near term". Declining issues outnumbered advancers more than 2-to-1 on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 50 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google launches 'YouTube Learning Destination' to help continue learning, teaching from home

Google India on Thursday launched the YouTube Learning Destination to help parents, students and educators find useful content created by education-focused creators on YouTube. In the companys official blog post, it mentioned that the YouTu...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 753 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,920, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a second day running.And, in another sign ...

Canadian border restrictions with U.S. will remain for a long time - Trudeau

Canadas border restrictions with the United States will remain in place for a significant time as the two nations fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.Washington and Ottawa agreed last month to clam...

Paytm Payments Bank partners Mastercard to launch debit cards

Paytm Payments Bank will now issue Mastercard debit cards to its account holders to enable them perform online transactions, make payment in stores as well as withdraw cash from ATMs. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has partnered with Masterca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020