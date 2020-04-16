Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Facebook to show messages to users who engaged in 'harmful misinformation'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:46 IST
COVID-19: Facebook to show messages to users who engaged in 'harmful misinformation'

Facebook on Thursday said it will start showing messages to users who have interacted with posts that contain "harmful misinformation" on COVID-19 that were removed, and connect these persons to authentic sources as part of its efforts to curb the spread of false information about coronavirus. "We're going to start showing messages in News Feed to people who have liked, reacted or commented on harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that we have since removed," Facebook said in a blogpost.

People will start seeing these messages in the coming weeks, it added. "We want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful misinformation about the virus with the truth from authoritative sources in case they see or hear these claims again off of Facebook," the digital platform explained.

Outlining the steps taken by the social media giant, Facebook said it has directed more than two billion people to authoritative health resources via its COVID-19 Information Centre and educational pop-ups, with more than 350 million people clicking through to learn more. "We're also continuing our efforts to reduce misinformation. Since the beginning of March, we've expanded our fact-checking coverage to more than a dozen new countries and now work with over 60 fact-checking organizations that review content in more than 50 languages," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

He added that the company has taken down hundreds of thousands of pieces of misinformation related to COVID-19, including theories like drinking bleach cures the virus or that physical distancing is ineffective at preventing the disease from spreading. For other misinformation, once it is rated false by fact-checkers, Facebook reduces its distribution, applies warning labels with more context and finds duplicates, he said.

"In March, we displayed warnings on about 40 million posts related to COVID-19 based on 4,000 articles reviewed by independent fact-checkers. When people saw those warning labels, 95 per cent of the time they did not go on to view the original content," he noted. Zuckerberg said the platform is also launching a new feature called Get The Facts, a section of its Covid-19 Information Centre featuring articles written by independent fact-checking partners debunking misinformation about coronavirus.

Facebook said to further support the work of its fact-checking partners during this time, it had announced the first round of recipients of its USD 1 million grant programme in partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network. "We've given grants to 13 fact-checking organizations around the world to support projects in Italy, Spain, Colombia, India, the Republic of Congo, and other nations. We will announce additional recipients in the coming weeks," Facebook added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Indigo chief invests in UK-based Creditenable

Aditya Ghosh, former head of budget carrier Indigo and the board member of hospitality chain Oyo, has invested an undisclosed sum in small business-focused Creditenable. The UK-headquartered Creditenable acts as a marketplace for small busi...

ILBS joins hand with MAMC to do plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients

By Priyanka Sharma The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences ILBS has set up a special clinic to conduct the plasma therapy trials to detect its efficacy on coronavirus COVID19 patients it is being done in collaboration with Maulana Azad ...

Google launches 'YouTube Learning Destination' to help continue learning, teaching from home

Google India on Thursday launched the YouTube Learning Destination to help parents, students and educators find useful content created by education-focused creators on YouTube. In the companys official blog post, it mentioned that the YouTu...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 753 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,920, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a second day running.And, in another sign ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020