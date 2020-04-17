Czech central bank asserts independence after PM comments on profit, rates

Left Menu
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:18 IST
The Czech National Bank (CNB) asserted its independence on Thursday in reaction to suggestions from the prime minister it could share some of its profit and continue cutting interest rates. Prime Minister Andrej Babis had said on Wednesday in a Czech Television interview the central bank could help as the government tackles the coronavirus outbreak that is set to hammer the economy and state finances.

Reacting to his suggestions on Thursday, the central bank said its independence was one of its three foundational principles. On interest rates, it said it would decide in line with its mandate. In March, the bank cut its main policy rate by 125 basis points in a 10-day span in March, bringing it to 1.00%, and has said it stood ready for further action. Markets are pricing in further cuts.

"For more measures to stabilize the economy, including a possible further lowering of interest rates, the CNB board will decide solely based on its considerations, at the time it deems appropriate and in a way to fulfil its mandate, which is to provide price and financial stability," the CNB said in an emailed statement. The central bank and government have not been in conflict in recent years and Czech law bans the bank from taking instruction from state officials. The president has the authority to appoint central bank board members.

The bank last month decided to use last year's 57.9 billion crown ($2.3 billion) profit it booked mainly on reserves management to cover part of its past losses, saying the move was based on law which stipulated the obligation to use profits for this reason. The decision had gone against a suggestion by board member Ales Michl that the bank could send half of the profit to the state budget to help fund costs of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank's comments on Thursday came just after parliament's upper house, the Senate, approved a bill granting the central bank wider powers for buying assets in financial markets. The president must still sign the bill. The central bank has said it did not plan to use its new powers to start asset purchases at the moment but, under the new law, it will have a freer hand to buy state, corporate and mortgage bonds and other assets, and from counterparties including pension and insurance firms and institutional investors. ($1 = 25.0860 Czech crowns)

