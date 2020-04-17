Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Q1 GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-04-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 07:36 IST
China's Q1 GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy

China's economy shrank 6.8% in January-March from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the first such decline since at least 1992 when quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records began. The historic slump in the world's second-largest economy comes after efforts to contain the coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, shut down factories, transport and shopping malls.

Similar shutdowns now in effect in major economies elsewhere have devastated global trade and suggest an immediate Chinese recovery is likely to be some way off. The decline was larger than the 6.5% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and reverses a 6% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP fell 9.8% in the first three months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said, which compared with expectations for a 9.9% contraction and 1.5% growth in the previous quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSOffensive tackle GM Joe Douglas only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga a 2019 third-rounder to solve the protection woes is ...

Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the current global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbr...

Bears re-sign CB McManis

The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will be back for another season. Special teams stalwart and backup defensive back Sherrick McManis signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.McManis, 32, has b...

FBI official says foreign hackers have targeted COVID-19 research

A senior cybersecurity official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into companies conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020