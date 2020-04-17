Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stock index futures jump on plans to re-open U.S. economy

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:42 IST
European stock index futures jump on plans to re-open U.S. economy

European stock index futures surged more than 3% on Friday, as U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy and on reports of a potential drug to treat the COVID-19 disease.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 3.3% at 0600 GMT, with German DAX, French CAC and FTSE 100 futures jumping between 2.8% and 3.4%, shrugging off data showing China suffered its worst economic contraction in almost three decades. The benchmark STOXX 600 index has rallied about 20% since hitting an eight-year low in March on the back of historic global stimulus and on hopes strict stay-at-home orders would be eased as the health crisis showed signs of ebbing.

Late on Thursday, Trump laid out new guidelines for U.S. states to emerge from the shutdowns in a staggered, three-stage approach, sending S&P 500 futures to a near five-week high. Also lifting the mood at the end of the week, a report detailed encouraging partial data from trials of U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Erlotinib tablets used for treatment of cancer. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Admi...

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from COVID-19 on cruise ships

Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on cruise ships than back in dormitories that have become infection hotbeds, despite problems controlling onboard outbreaks encountered elsewh...

Appliances, electronics industry seek nod from local authorities to restart production

Home appliances and consumer electronics manufacturers said they are gearing up to resume production and are in talks with local authorities for permission to operate factories which are located within or near city municipal limits. While w...

Humour most important in getting through difficult situations, says Neesham

Known for his tongue-in-cheek take on life and cricket, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham feels focussing on the funny side of things that helps him cope with difficult situations like the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping through th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020