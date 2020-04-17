Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP to woo industry disenchanted with China

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:19 IST
UP to woo industry disenchanted with China

Accepting the coronavirus pandemic as not just a challenge but also a big opportunity for the economy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to offer a special package to investors "disenchanted" with China and eager to shift base to other countries, a senior official said Friday. "Many companies appear to be disenchanted with China. If a company or investor wants to invest in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will give them a special package and facility," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Adityanath has asked officials to work out the package, which could be offered to investors in addition to the existing incentives, Awasthi said, adding the Industrial Development and MSME departments have also been asked to come up with a package. The chief minister has asked his ministers and senior officials to discuss the matter with the embassies of different countries, officials said. On Thursday, he asked his ministers to make all-out efforts to take advantage of this opportunity.

He has tasked Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and MSME minister Siddharth Nath Singh to start the process of dialogue with the countries who would be interested in investing the state. He has asked his Economic Advisor KV Raju and former Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pande to draft a plan for this.

Uttar Pradesh has the connectivity and the human resources to attract investments, Adityanath has told officials. The outbreak of coronavirus, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in December last year has dealt a major blow to the global economy because of lockdowns imposed around the world to contain the virus.

China itself had to shut down its central Hubei province for over two months since January 23. Data released by the Chinese government on Friday showed the country's GDP took the worst hit since 1976..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses ...

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Erlotinib tablets used for treatment of cancer. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Admi...

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from COVID-19 on cruise ships

Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on cruise ships than back in dormitories that have become infection hotbeds, despite problems controlling onboard outbreaks encountered elsewh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020