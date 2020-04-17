Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK shares join global rally, Rio Tinto surges on upbeat results

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:47 IST
UK shares join global rally, Rio Tinto surges on upbeat results
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's stock markets jumped on Friday as investors cheered plans for gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data on possible treatment for the COVID-19 disease. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 2.7% by 0709 GMT, led by the world's top iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd, which jumped 4.5%, after posting higher-than-expected quarterly production.

The wider mining index gained 4.1%, with peers Anglo American and Glencore adding more than 4.5%. The domestically-focused midcap index rose 3.2%. However, both the indexes are on track to post weekly losses as the UK extended its lockdown for another three weeks to prevent the spread of the pandemic, which has claimed 13,729 lives as of Wednesday.

Investors appeared to lean towards news that U.S. drugmaker Gilead Science's antiviral medicine showed rapid recoveries in severe COVID-19 patients with fever and respiratory symptoms, as per early data. The United States joined other countries in planning lockdown exit measures with a staggered, three-stage approach following weeks-long lockdown that has disrupted economic activity.

Primark owner Associated British Foods rose 4.8% after saying it is eligible to access funding under the UK government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas receiving Superannuation

Over two and a half thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas who receive Superannuation, Veterans Pension or the main benefit, will keep being paid with a temporary relaxation in policy, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and ...

QSR chains assure customers their products safe, amid COVID-19 scare

Quick Service Restaurant chains such as Pizza Hut, Dominos Pizza, McDonalds and Subway have assured customers of safety of their products amid the COVID-19 crisis, stating that they are taking precautions at stores as mandated by the author...

Indian job-seekers stranded in UAE eagerly wait to return home as money runs out

Several Indian job-seekers stranded in the UAE due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak are running out of money and desperately want to return home, according to a media report. Shahanad Pulukkool, 26, a driver from Kannoor...

Coronavirus: Indian parents in UAE attend son’s funeral in Kerala virtually

Bidding the final goodbye is always a difficult thing and for an Indian family in the UAE it became harder as they had to do it virtually due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a media report. The family had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020