Companies need new certificate from BizPortal to perform essential services

To provide time for businesses to adjust to the new requirements, the new certificates will be available to be displayed from the start of business on Monday, 20 April 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:41 IST
The CIPC certificate is a reference to the legal registration of the company in terms of the Companies Act, 2008 (Act No. 71 of 2008) and a record of registration to the CIPC. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during the lockdown period, will be required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period of the lockdown.

"The new certificate will clearly state that it is for the extended lockdown period, beginning 17 April 2020, and South African Police Service officials will be told which certificates to look for," the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition said in a statement.

To provide time for businesses to adjust to the new requirements, the new certificates will be available to be displayed from the start of business on Monday, 20 April 2020.

"The certificate will be sent via email using the details provided at the time of registration, and will also be available for download from Thursday. Companies will receive the certificates from Thursday and the full list of registered companies will have received their certificates by the weekend," the department said.

The CIPC certificate is a reference to the legal registration of the company in terms of the Companies Act, 2008 (Act No. 71 of 2008) and a record of registration to the CIPC.

It does not give a firm or individual a right to trade if that company does not fall into an essential service as defined in the lockdown regulations.

The department reminded the public that possession of the CIPC certificate is still subject to the company fully complying with the applicable lockdown regulations and is a record of the company's details, and does not in itself constitute the right to continue operating during the period.

"Only businesses which provide essential services in terms of the lockdown regulations, as amended, issued by the Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs may continue their operations during the COVID-19 lockdown," the department said

The registration Bizportal is only for companies registered in terms of the Companies Act.

Other essential service providers, like healthcare professionals registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa, sole proprietors who provide essential goods and services (like small business owners and spaza shops), and small-scale farmers will not register through the Bizportal.

These businesses will not have a CIPC certificate, but must still comply with the provisions of the lockdown regulations.

"Where the CIPC finds that certificates have been issued to companies which do not meet the definitions of an essential service, such certificate will be revoked, and the company will be referred to the South African Police Services.

"False declaration by the company is a criminal offense and will result in prosecution, in terms of lockdown regulations," the department said.

The regulations for the extended lockdown have also clarified that the transportation of liquor is prohibited, except where alcohol is required for industries producing hand sanitizers, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products.

To confirm if your business complies, the public can consult the necessary regulation at https://www.gov.za/documents/disaster-management-act-regulations-address...

(With Inputs from South African Gvernment Press Release)

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Kuwait processing applications from Indians under amnesty scheme: MEA

Kuwait has started processing applications from Indian workers under the amnesty scheme declared by its government in view of difficulties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Fr...

Containment ops to be scaled down if no secondary COVID-19 case for 4 weeks: Govt

Containment operations will be scaled down if no secondary positive case of COVID-19 is reported from a quarantine zone for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test has been isolated and all his contacts have been followed up for 2...

75-year-old man from Sopore dies due to COVID-19; JK death toll reaches five: officials.

75-year-old man from Sopore dies due to COVID-19 JK death toll reaches five officials....

S&P revises outlook for Shriram Transport Finance, four other NBFCs to negative

International rating agency SP Global Ratings on Friday lowered the rating on Shriram Transport Finance Company STFC to BB from BB and revised its and four other NBFCs outlook to negative. The rating agency has revised the outlook on Bajaj ...
