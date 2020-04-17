Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.07 cr of West Bengal-based firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:41 IST
Bank loan fraud: ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.07 cr of West Bengal-based firm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 6.07 crore of a West Bengal-based company, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the agency said on Friday. It said a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd, its directors Parthasarathi Ghosh, Kallol Mukhopadhyay and Probal Mukherjee, their family members and associated companies.

Eleven bank accounts, three flats, an office space and some other immovable assets have been attached as part of the order, the ED said. The total value of the attached assets is Rs 6.07 crore. The federal agency said it launched a PMLA probe against the company based on a CBI FIR and its investigation found that a loan availed from SBI was "fraudulently diverted and siphoned by the directors of the said company for their personal gain and for acquiring immovable properties".

"Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd and its directors, in connivance with others, hatched a criminal conspiracy and defrauded the State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 64.57 crore by producing forged documents and inducing bank to accept fictitious properties as collateral securities which are not in existence," the ED claimed. The company was sanctioned a working capital limit of Rs 60 crore in the form of a cash credit loan by SBI for a distributorship business of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), it said.

"Funds availed from the bank were diverted without any underlying business and unrelated purposes by layering through several associated and related companies and also by cash withdrawals for personal purposes," the ED alleged "Huge amount of cash has been withdrawn from the cash credit account to be used in unrelated purposes like for purchasing four fake or forged lease deeds of landed properties to be used as additional collateral with ulterior motive of availing enhanced credit facilities/limit from the bank," it said. A substantial part of the business was done in cash only and the sale proceeds amount received in cash from retailers were not credited in the cash credit account of Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd maintained in SBI by the directors of the firm, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator provisionally clear Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo.

Amazons purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo has been provisionally cleared by Britains competition regulator.The Competition and Markets Authority CMA said on Friday the approval was in light of a deterioration in De...

"No one is prepared for this"-Italian doctors fight to keep home patients alive

For doctors in northern Italy, fighting what is still Europes worst outbreak of COVID-19, the frontlines have moved beyond hospitals as special teams try to keep patients alive at home, away from the saturated wards where thousands have die...

France reports 40% of aircraft carrier group crew test positive for COVID-19

Some 940 of the 2,300-strong crew aboard the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier group have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Senate said in a statement on Friday, citing the militarys chief medical officer. After a closed hearing wit...

US STOCKS-Boeing, lockdown easing hopes set to lift Wall Street

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Friday following President Donald Trumps new guidelines to re-open the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020