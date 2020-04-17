Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emerging evidence of health benefits of tea to combat COVID-19

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:57 IST
Emerging evidence of health benefits of tea to combat COVID-19

The UPASI Tea Research Institute at Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu is exploring the possibility of investigating the anti-viral property of Theaflavins-3, a compound abundantly found in black tea and catechins from green tea for control of Coronavirus. The study is being undertaken in collaboration with Tea Board of India through ICMR.

Researchers from Taiwan and China have found that in a laboratory study SARS Cov-2 could be inhibited by compounds that are abundant in teas, CL Shreedharan, Chairman, UPASI Tea Committee, said in a statement here. Numerous black tea polyphenols especially those of Theaflavins-1, Theaflavins-2 and Theaflavins-3 were found to inhibit the SARS Cov-2 replication.

In black tea, Theaflavins-3 was the most abundant (1.05 per cent). Results suggest that Theaflavins might be good starting point for the design of more active inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 and these compounds are abundant in the extract of black tea produced from the seedling populations belonging to Camellia L SP as well as the cultivars developed by the UPASI Tea Research Institute, he said.

In another recent study, a research group from Indonesia and Thailand studied the secondary metabolites secreted by plants in tropical regions that can be developed as medicines. They investigated a number of compounds for their potential to inhibit COVID-19.

Conclusion of the study was that along with several compounds catechin, and epicatechin-gallate sourced from Tea (Camellia sinensis) were also the most recommended compounds that may act as potential inhibitors of COVID-19. The UPASI chairman said it was proved that drinking three to four cups of black tea in a day is associated with lower risk of myocardial infarction and reduced risk of stroke.

According to him, it was also proved that drinking black tea, which has Theaflavins content, three times a day had a positive impact on reducing the degree of growth of cancerous cells including breast cancer, skin cancer and prostrate cancer. However, further research on clinical studies is required to prove the anti-viral property of tea against COVID-19, he added.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr

The Reserve Bank on Friday conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation TLTRO by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. While the TLTRO was announced on March 27, the LTRO was introd...

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks to speed up lending to companies as the coronavirus crisis threatens to deliver a historic blow to the economy, urging them to put their back into it and get on with it. Bailey said...

Nepal's daily wagers walk home amid coronavirus lockdown

Stuck in the coronavirus lockdown without a source of income, thousands of daily wagers in Nepals capital, Kathmandu and other cities have been forced to walk for days to reach home. Life has become difficult, especially for those who have ...

650 armed forces medical officers pursuing post graduation to be deployed to treat COVID-19 patients

Around 650 armed forces medical officers, pursuing post graduation, are being deployed at military healthcare facilities handling coronavirus patients across the country, officials said on Friday. At present, the medical officers are underg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020