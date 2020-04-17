Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: SIAM seeks GST rate cut, incentive based scrappage policy to revive auto sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:06 IST
COVID-19: SIAM seeks GST rate cut, incentive based scrappage policy to revive auto sector

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said it has sought temporary GST rate cut on vehicles and introduction of incentive based scrappage policy from the government at the earliest in order to revive the sector amid the coronavirus pandemic. While appreciating RBI's announcement to support NBFCs and MSME sector by infusing liquidity in the system, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) sought several 'key interventions' for the the auto sector.

"COVID-19 has left the Indian economy and automobile industry in deep distress and financial support and demand revival is a necessity," SIAM President Rajan Wadhera told PTI. COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation and hence requires unique measures, he added.

"SIAM is hopeful that the lending rates would be slashed substantially for consumers to benefit in these challenging times," he added. In order to revive the auto industry, SIAM has sought temporary reduction in standard GST rate by 10 per cent across all vehicle categories, auto components while maintaining the current product segment GST rate differential, Wadhera said.

The auto industry body has also sought introduction of incentive based vehicle scrappage scheme to generate demand. "The incentives can be in the form of 50 per cent rebate in GST, road tax and registration charges," he added.

SIAM has also asked for fund allocation for diesel/CNG bus procurement by state transport undertakings, over and above the allocation for electric buses under FAME 2 scheme, Wadhera noted. Besides, it has also asked to expedite release of all pending payments to vehicle manufacturers and contractors of highway and infrastructure projects against past procurement by central government and other agencies to increase liquidity in the system, he added.

Wadher said SIAM has also asked for fast track disbursement of all government incentives and benefits to all industries. "The automotive industry is the backbone of manufacturing sector in India in terms of employment and contribution to GDP, and its revival will be critical for the manufacturing sector and economy of India," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the worlds biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe in May after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60, its chief executive said. Most of ...

RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr

The Reserve Bank on Friday conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation TLTRO by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. While the TLTRO was announced on March 27, the LTRO was introd...

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks to speed up lending to companies as the coronavirus crisis threatens to deliver a historic blow to the economy, urging them to put their back into it and get on with it. Bailey said...

Nepal's daily wagers walk home amid coronavirus lockdown

Stuck in the coronavirus lockdown without a source of income, thousands of daily wagers in Nepals capital, Kathmandu and other cities have been forced to walk for days to reach home. Life has become difficult, especially for those who have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020