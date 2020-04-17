Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adding 2 mn new users daily on Meet over past few weeks: Google

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:23 IST
Adding 2 mn new users daily on Meet over past few weeks: Google

Google on Friday said it has been adding as many as 2 million new users per day on Meet over the last few weeks as people log in to the video conferencing platform to connect with others remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak. The tech giant said its infrastructure is geared to handle a further surge in usage and asserted that it remains committed to comply with all the security and privacy requirements of its customers.

"Google Meet has surged over 25 times from what it was in January, and recently a day to day growth surpassing 60 per cent...And we're onboarding over two million new users to the platform every day in the last few weeks, significant growth," Google Cloud Head of Security (Networking and Collaboration Specialists) Asia Pacific Mark Johnston told reporters. "When COVID-19 led to this unprecedented increase in video conferencing, (our) infrastructure allowed us to scale to meet it (demand), even exceed it and there's still plenty of room to grow," he added.

The platform has seen over 2 billion minutes of engagement per day, he said. "We continue to scale while maintaining our security and privacy policy and compliance for our customers. Google is ready for this," Johnston said, adding that Google continues to engage with governments, enterprises and educational institutions across the globe to understand how it can support them further.

Video conferencing tools like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and others have seen a significant jump in userbase and traffic as people connect while maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. There is also concern around the security of such platforms given that enterprises and governments are using these modes to carry out day-to-day business and sharing critical, sensitive information.

Recently, India's Home Affairs Ministry had said meeting platform Zoom is not safe and it is not to be used for official purposes by government officials. Zoom, in response to an emailed query, said it takes user privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously.

"Zoom was originally developed for enterprise use, and has been confidently selected for complete deployment by a large number of institutions globally, following security reviews of our user, network and datacenter layers," Sameer Raje, India Head of Zoom Video Communications, told PTI. Talking about the steps taken by Google, Johnston said its enterprise offerings are encrypted by default, both at rest, and in transit.

"Encryption is pervasive in the way we apply and add significant security to our platform," he said. Johnston, however, clarified that there is a difference between encryption by default and end-to-end encryption.

He cited the example of recording of meetings to be played back later and said cloud provides additional enrichment capability that end-to-end encryption would not be able to create. Johnston said Google Meet employs an array of counter-abuse protections to keep meetings safe. These include anti-hijacking measures for both web meetings and dial-ins.

He added that several features are being rolled out to help keep the meetings safe. For example, only meeting creators and calendar owners can mute or remove other participants, which would ensure that instructors can't be removed or muted by student participants in a classroom setting. Also, only meeting creators and calendar owners can approve external participants' requests to join.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google to waive ad fees as part of journalism relief effort

Google said Friday it would waive fees for publishers using its Ad Manager platform for the next five months as part of its efforts to support news organizations reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes in addition to Googles j...

Bedi 'deliberately' disrupts implementation of rice scheme by imposing 'amusing' conditions: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday charged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with deliberately disrupting implementation of free rice scheme for APL families holding yellow ration cards, during the COVID-19 lockdown, by imposing condit...

Downward trend in COVID-19 cases in last few days, hope for further dip: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said almost all Tablighi Jamaat members from the Union territory, who had attended a congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, have been traced while 500 of them have under...

PM Modi assures India's support to SA, Egypt for essential med supplies to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Indias support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight coronavirus. Had a good discussion with President CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020