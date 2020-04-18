Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Global fiscal measures, liquidity injections near USD 14 trillion, says IMF

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 08:08 IST
COVID-19: Global fiscal measures, liquidity injections near USD 14 trillion, says IMF

Countries have taken fiscal measures and central banks together injected a whopping USD 14 trillion as part of their efforts to mitigate the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said. Observing that the coronavirus disease has presented all with significant and potentially daunting challenges, Lesetja Kganyago, chairman for the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), said the international community was far from declaring victory on the outcomes or the outlook.

"The IMF's policy tracker shows that fiscal measures so far have amounted to about USD 8 trillion and liquidity injections by central banks amounting to over USD 6 trillion," Kganyago told reporters during a news conference on Friday. However, exchange rate and liquidity pressures remain important challenges, he said. "We are convinced that an aggressive response coordinated through the IMF will lead to more positive economic and humanitarian results than would otherwise be possible.

"Beyond the serious human impact of the pandemic, we agreed today that the economic repercussions will be severe, particularly for emerging markets and developing countries, commodity exporters and economies with weak health systems," Kganyago said. "A global recession and severe uncertainty have now gripped our societies. Most of us have taken extraordinary measures to support health systems and affected workers and businesses," he said.

During the meeting, he said the IMFC reviewed and supported the package of financial support that the organisation had quickly put together in the wake of the deadly COVID-19. The IMF's crisis response initiatives -- outlined in the IMFC communique -- are critical features of efforts to contain the impact of COVID-19, the official said. The fund has revamped the toolkit by doubling access levels to emergency facilities, expanding the use of precautionary lines, establishing a news short-term liquidity line and considering other options to help countries meet their financing needs.

According to Kganyago, the IMFC, including donor countries, agreed on the importance of ensuring that the IMF could support its poorest and most vulnerable members. The meeting, welcomed the coordinated approach agreed by the G20 and the Paris Club for a time-bound suspension of debt service payments by bilateral official creditors for the poorest countries that request forbearance. It also encouraged private creditors to participate on comparable terms as well, Kganyago said.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said there was unanimous support of the membership for the doubling of access to emergency financing, which meant some 50 countries would received help that by the end of this month. The IMF has requests from 102 countries. "We are able to step up support for our poorest members. We now have more resources for our Catastrophe Containment and Relief Fund with, now, the UK, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and in addition as of today, Germany, helping us to boost capacity to over USD 600 million," she said.

The IMFC called on the membership to urgently provide USD 17 billion of concessional financing for its poverty reduction and growth trust. During the meeting, they received 70 percent of the commitments from members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. announces $19 bln coronavirus aid for farmers, food buys for poor

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a 19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus, including 16 billion in direct payments to producers and mass purchases of meat, dairy, vegetables and othe...

Basketball-Ionescu picked first in WNBA 'virtual draft' under quarantine

Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall in the WNBAs draft on Friday, as quarantined coaches and players pivoted to an online format amid life in the era of the new coronavirus. The University of Oregon guard, the first NCAA player to sc...

20 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Saturday. The Navy personnel were part of INS Angre, a logistics and support facility of the Wes...

Saudi Arabia to sell 600,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. in April -Bloomberg News

Saudi Arabia is set to sell about 600,000 barrels of crude per day to the United States in April, which will be the highest volume in a year, Bloomberg reported httpsbloom.bg34S9rZy on Friday, citing a Saudi industry official familiar with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020