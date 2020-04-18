GAIL says in readiness to start project execution post lockdown

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd on Saturday said it is in readiness to resume construction of various hydrocarbon infrastructure projects of national importance post lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown. "In order to kick start the crucial infrastructure projects to enable expansion of the gas based economy, GAIL along with its subsidiary and joint venture companies has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippages," the company said in a statement here. Before the March 25 nationwide lockdown stopped all construction activities, GAIL was building multi-crore gas pipelines to connect fuel sources with consumption centres as well as setting up city distribution networks to sell CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households. "Graded measures in the short to medium term shall be rolled out starting from April 20 with the support of local administrative authorities across the states," the company said, adding it has facilitated arrangements for continued stay of the migrant labourers working at various sites/camps during the lockdown period for ensuring safety of all concerned. Detailed SOPs / protocols have also been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms, promoting use of masks at the project sites and work stations in compliance with the instructions/ guidelines issued by the Government of India, it said. In parallel, GAIL has also maintained safe and uninterrupted supplies of LPG to oil marketing companies and natural gas to the crucial downstream utilities such as fertilizer, power, refineries and city gas distribution, the statement said. "Management of the company is in regular communication with the nodal ministry to seek guidance on issues requiring support for resuming full-fledged activities, post the phase of lockdown. Key stake holders are also kept informed on the current developments as well as the proposed line of action under GAIL's complete readiness plan for returning to normalcy in the near term," it said. Besides ensuring operational commitments, GAIL and its employees have been at the forefront in fighting this disease by contributing about Rs 54 crore to the PM CARES Fund. In addition, GAIL has so far provided support aggregating over Rs 3.5 crore to various district administrations across the country for procuring PPE, ventilators, masks and other medical equipment. Distribution of food packets and ration kits are also being undertaken for extending immediate support to the marginalised and needy sections of the society at many locations, it added.

