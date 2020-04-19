Left Menu
SpiceJet to send select staff on leave without pay

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:49 IST
SpiceJet has decided to send employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis, sources said on Sunday amid flight services remaining suspended till May 3. This arrangement would be in place for three months, they added.

The sources also told PTI that the salary for April is likely to be paid to staff for the days they were on duty. Earlier, the budget carrier had sent employees on leave without pay from March 25 to 31.

Many other carriers have also announced leave without pay regime for their staff as flight services are suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial flights remain suspended since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

