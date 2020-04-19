Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T return forms being revised to allow assessees to avail benefit of timeline extensions: CBDT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST
I-T return forms being revised to allow assessees to avail benefit of timeline extensions: CBDT

The income tax department on Sunday said it is revising the I-T return forms for the financial year 2019-20 to allow assessees to avail benefits of various timeline extension granted by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak. The new income tax returns forms for the financial year 2019-20 will be notified by the month-end and return filing utility would be available by May 31.

The government has extended various timelines under the Income Tax Act, 1961, through the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of certain provisions) Ordinance, 2020.  Accordingly, the time for making investment or payments for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of IT Act that include Section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim) and 80G (Donations) for the financial year 2019-20 has also been extended to June 30, 2020. "In order to enable income taxpayers to avail full benefits of various timeline extensions granted by the Government of India due to COVID-19 pandemic situations, the CBDT is revising the return forms for FY 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) which shall be notified by the end of this month," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.  CBDT said that in order to facilitate taxpayer to avail full benefits with various timeline extension up to June 30, 2020, granted by the government, it has initiated necessary changes in the return forms so that taxpayers could take benefits of their transactions carried out during the period from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020, in the return forms for FY20.

"The necessary modifications in the return forms are being made to allow taxpayers to avail the benefits of their investments/transactions made for the April-to-June 2020 period," the CBDT said. Once the revised forms are notified, it will further necessitate the consequential changes in the software and return filing utility.

"Hence, the return filing utility after incorporating necessary changes shall be made available by May 31, 2020, to avail benefits for FY 2019-20," it added. Generally, the income tax return forms are notified in the first week of April. This year also, the e-filing utility for filing of return for Assessment Year 2020-21 was made available on April 1 2020, and the income tax return (ITR) Forms ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) for the FY 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) were also already notified on January 3, 2020.

"However, to ensure that the taxpayer is enabled to avail all benefits of the timeline extension due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Return Forms revision is being carried out," CBDT said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

44 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally climbs to 647

A possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus in Vijayawada city has triggered a major scare even as the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further up on Sunday to 647 in the last 24 hours and the toll to 17. ...

SRK, Priyanka Chopra honour healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontline: We need to fight this together

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas urged people to fight the the coronavirus pandemic with unity, as they joined artistes from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out again...

Virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America: Beyonce

Pop star Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World Together At Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of colour from coronavirus in the US. The singer recorded a video message for the star-...

COVID-19:Chemists told to keep record of people buying flu medicines

Health advisories have been issued to medicine shops in Odisha as well as in some districts of Bihar to keep a record of people purchasing flu medicines as authorities suspect they could be used to suppress symptoms of coronavirus with an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020