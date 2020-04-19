Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA directs airlines to stop taking bookings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:16 IST
DGCA directs airlines to stop taking bookings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday told airlines to stop taking bookings. Private Indian airlines were taking bookings on Sunday on select flights from May 4.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had advised airlines on Saturday night to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on resumption of passenger flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular on Sunday evening, stating: "All airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets... Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations." The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase began on April 15 and would end on May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UAE reports 479 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates UAE reported an increase of 479 cases in its national count of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 6,781. The UAE also reported four new deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 41. Out of four deaths on Sunday, t...

Trump 'not happy' with China over failure to communicate about coronavirus outbreak: Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said President Donald Trump is not happy with China over its failure to communicate to America about the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan and his administration will take a closer look at...

Maharashtra records 552 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4200

Maharashtra on Sunday recordedthe highest COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tallyto 4200Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking thedeath toll in Maharashtra to 223, he...

Higgins 'heartbroken' to miss World Championship

Four-time champion John Higgins has said it is heart-breaking to miss his annual visit to snookers World Championship for the first time in 25 years, although he understands why the tournament is not taking place because of the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020