Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:06 IST
Private sector lender Federal Bank has launched mobile ATMs in Mumbai and Chennai to help people fight the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering banking services at their doorsteps. Customers of any bank can withdraw cash from these ATMs free of charges, the bank said.

Over the next few days, more vans will be deployed and the public will have facility to demand ATMs in their areas and the bank is also working to extend the facility to Bangalore also during the lockdown. * * * * * Kalyan Jewellers launches Gold Ownership Certificate; can be bought on its website * With Akashya Tritiya round the corner next week, Kalyan Jewellers on Sunday announced the launch of 'Gold Ownership Certificate' that can be purchased on the company website on or before the auspicious day.

The Gold Ownership Certificate will indicate that the person now owns gold of a certain grammage or value, thus fulfilling the tradition of Akshaya Tritiya – which is about buying gold on the auspicious day, the company said in a release. Customers can purchase gold from 2 grams onwards, and the Gold Ownership Certificate will be sent to them on the day of Akshaya Tritiya via email or WhatsApp or other customer recommended platforms, it added.

* * * * * Swades Foundation joins fight against COVID-19 * Swades Foundation has joined the fight against COVID-19 by supporting the migrant workers, Adivasis and medical personnel who are on the frontline battling the pandemic by offering them meals and consumables while also backing the authorities in healthcare supplies and medical equipment's. The organisation is directly working with Maharashtra by assisting district authorities of Raigad and Nashik and the municipal officials in Mumbai.

* * * * *  Fitternity launches virtual fitness programme * Fitternity, the online fitness and wellness destination, has launched 'Fitternity Live' after consumers adopted newer ways of keeping fit amidst the nationwide lockdown. Fitternity claims a network of 11.3 million users and has witnessed 1 million bookings so far and the new offering will help consumers who have no access to physical fitness centres, to access the same virtually, by granting users newer ways of accessing fitness solutions such as Fitternity Live' and 'Personal Coach' along with other initiatives.

It also live-streams classes wherein a user can pre-pay, book and attend live classes from their favourite gyms, fitness centres or trainers and also offering on-demand virtual fitness videos..

