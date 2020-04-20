Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flight restrictions to be lifted when COVID-19 is controlled: Govt '

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:15 IST
Flight restrictions to be lifted when COVID-19 is controlled: Govt '

Restrictions on domestic and international flights will be lifted when the government is confident that spread of coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, amidst reports of some airlines doing open bookings. In a series of tweets, the minister also said a directive was issued on Sunday to airlines, restraining them from doing open bookings since they did not heed to government's advice in the matter.

"I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID-19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to our country and people," he tweeted. The minister said,"since some airlines did not heed our advisory and opened bookings, and started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on 19th April restraining them from doing so. They were also informed that they will be given sufficient notice and time to commence bookings." While government-run Air India stopped the bookings after the government's advisory, private carriers ignored it and continued taking bookings for travel after May 3, prompting the aviation regulator DGCA to issue a circular on Sunday.

"All airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets... Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations," the circular said. All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights, permitted by the DGCA, can fly during the duration of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, several passengers have posted their complaints on social media against Indian airlines for not refunding booking amounts for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown, and instead issuing credit vouchers for future travel. On April 16, the aviation ministry said that passengers can ask airlines for full refunds if the bookings were done during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3.  However, the government has not taken any decision so far on whether full refunds should be issued to passengers who booked their tickets before the lockdown began for travel during the March 25-May 3 period.  The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14, and was later extended by 19 days till May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's new FDI norms violate WTO's principle of free trade: Chinese Embassy

Indias new policy for foreign direct investment FDI from specific countries violate WTOs principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday. The impact of the polic...

CSIR-NIO researching role of ocean molecules in COVID-19 cure

The Goa-based CSIR-NationalInstitute of Oceanography NIO and other units are exploringthe possibility of using marine derived bioactive molecules inthe treatment of COVID-19, and a concept note in thisconnection has been submitted to CSIR, ...

Apparel exporters say the government should pay worker wages

The Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC said on Monday stated that an overwhelming majority of exporters are facing a severe liquidity crisis due to COVID-19 and the government should pay their workers from funds available in the Atal Bim...

On this day in 1994: Aamer Sohail, Inzamam formed the then highest partnership in ODIs

It was on April 20, 1994, when Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq formed a 263-run stand in ODI cricket. The Pakistan duo achieved the feat against New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. When both batsman put up this mammoth stand for the sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020