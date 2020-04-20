Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cloudnine Group of Hospitals ties up with Dunzo to supply medicines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:12 IST
Cloudnine Group of Hospitals ties up with Dunzo to supply medicines

Maternity and Childcare chain Cloudnine Group of Hospitals on Monday said it has collaborated with delivery platform Dunzo to deliver medicines to expecting mothers and their new-borns at their doorsteps. Dunzo's no contact delivery will ensure that medicines are delivered safely and securely to customers across Cloudnine centres in Gurugram, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru with immediate effect, the companies said in a statement.

This service comes as an extension to the hospital’s recently-launched teleconsultation services, it added. "Our collaboration with Dunzo for our customers shall enable people to stay home by ensuring the delivery of right medicines at the right time at their doorstep”, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals CEO Raviganesh Venkataraman said. In similar vein, Dunzo CEO and Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said, in these unprecedented times of Covid-19 pandemic, “it is important to have access to the right medical supplies and essentials". Dunzo partners are continuing to brave the streets, to keep citizens indoors and bring Cloudnine’ s clinical care right to their doorstep, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...

Govt should give Rs 5,000 per month to daily wagers, arrange special trains/buses: Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5,000 per month to labourers and the needy who have been stranded due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. He als...

Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

By Rana Ajit New Delhi, Apr 20 PTI A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown unsatisfactory in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coron...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020