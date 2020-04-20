Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain economy to shrink by up to 13.6% in 2020: Bank of Spain

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:31 IST
Spain economy to shrink by up to 13.6% in 2020: Bank of Spain

Spain's economy is likely to crash by between 6.6 percent and 13.6 per cent in 2020 as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Spain warned on Monday. The estimated contraction would be "unprecedented in recent history" even if the figures were subject to "huge uncertainty" depending on how long the current lockdown lasts, the central bank said in a statement.

Spain imposed a tight lockdown on March 14 to slow the spread of the virus which has so far killed more than 20,800 people, the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy. The Bank of Spain said the estimates were "provisional" and would likely be modified in the coming months in line with the evolution of the pandemic, envisaging a number of different scenarios.

If the lockdown was limited to just eight weeks, ending on May 9 in line with the current government directive, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would contract by between 6.6 per cent and 8.7 per cent. But that could reach as high as 13.6 per cent if the period of confinement was to last 12 weeks and economic activity did not get back to normal until the year's end, notably in the key tourism sector.

The main factors likely to trigger recession would be "the pronounced contraction of internal demand" due to the disruption of economic activity and the explosion in unemployment, the central bank said. It also pointed to "a profound weakening of demand for goods and services from the rest of the world" and the collapse of tourist arrivals, affecting two pillars of the Spanish economy.

"Towards 2021, there is hope that the Spanish economy will recover a significant part, but not all, of its activity and employment levels as expected before the pandemic," the central bank said. It did not make any predictions for 2021.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund said Spain's economy would contract by 8.0 percent and that its unemployment rate could soar this year to 20.8 percent, up from 13.8 percent, which is already the highest rate in the eurozone after Greece. Nearly 3.9 million workers have been temporarily laid off as a result of the lockdown measures, while nearly a million self-employed have also stopped working.

Spain is heavily reliant on tourism, which accounts for around 12 per cent of its economic output. Last year, it received a record 84 million visitors, making it the world's second-most visited country after France..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...

Govt should give Rs 5,000 per month to daily wagers, arrange special trains/buses: Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5,000 per month to labourers and the needy who have been stranded due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. He als...

Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

By Rana Ajit New Delhi, Apr 20 PTI A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown unsatisfactory in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coron...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020