Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volvo reopens some plants, some countries ease restrictions

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:31 IST
Volvo reopens some plants, some countries ease restrictions

Volvo Cars is restarting production at its suburban Goteborg plant in Sweden on Monday after talks with trade unions

The Swedish car maker had in recent weeks reviewed every single working station in the Torslanda plant, near Goteborg, “from a health and safety perspective,” adding that when “social distancing is not possible, other protective measures have been put in place.” Volvo Cars also plans to reopen a plant in Ghent, Belgium, on Monday but “at reduced production output.” Its South Carolina plant is anticipated to open May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers trust in advice from public authorities an...

Hry govt cautions public against purchasing liquor from unauthorised source during lockdown

The Haryana government on Monday cautioned people to not purchase liquor from unauthorised sources during lockdown as it may be spurious and life-threatening. The Haryana government has not allowed any person or individual to conduct the sa...

Include 'transgender' as separate category in job applications, Centre tells its depts

All central government departments were on Monday asked to include transgender as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The move is based on the provisions ...

Merkel says EU budget bigger than was discussed before pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she imagined the next European Union budget would look very different and bigger than that which was discussed before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.One can discuss about new treaties...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020