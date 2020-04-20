TTK Healthcare to begin producing medical devices this week

Chennai, Apr 20(PTI): TTK Healthcare Ltd would begin production of pharmaceutical formulations, medical devices gradually from this week with limited manpower, the company said on Monday. The company had suspended production at its manufacturing facilities and field operations across the country following the coronavirus outbreak.

"The factories of the company located across the country producing pharmaceutical formulations, medical devices would commence production activities gradually from this week," the city-based firm said in a regulatory filing. The commencement of production would be with limited manpower after following the necessary lockdown protocols as were stipulated by the government.

The company said it has implemented strict measures ensuring social distancing, hygiene practices and deep cleaning of premises for safety of employees. Tamil Nadu government on Monday said the lockdown in the state would be extended till May 3 in its measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As many as 1,520 people have been affected with COVID-19 in the state while 17 people have lost their lives so far. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

