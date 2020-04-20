Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annamrita Foundation distributes 69 lakh meals to vulnerable people during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:10 IST
Annamrita Foundation distributes 69 lakh meals to vulnerable people during lockdown

A non-profit body Annamrita Foundation, formerly known as ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, on Monday said it has distributed 69 lakh meals to migrant workers, daily wage earners, slum dwellers and the poor across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The Foundation, in a statement, said it is distributing large quantities of meals to identified partner organisations that have taken on the responsibility to ensure door-to-door delivery to the needy especially in slums.

"In the lockdown period since March 25, Rs 69 lakh meals have been distributed across the country at 3.2 lakh meals per day," according to the Foundation. In Maharashtra, 81 tonnes of rice, 46 tonnes of pulses, 14 tonnes of cooking oil, 63.5 tonnes of vegetables, 4 tonnes of spices and 6 tonnes of salt have been utilised so far, to prepare these meals.

At the request of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the Foundation is delivering meals to all the dedicated and hardworking staff of the municipality on emergency duty. Over 10,000 members of the staff from departments such as solid waste management, maintenance, public health, education, social justice, fire, water and disaster management from 24 Wards around the city are catered to.

The Foundation is working round-the-clock to deliver meals to hospitals and quarantine centres in Mumbai. "This is a difficult time for our country. ...The workers and volunteers of Annamrita are risking lives to do what is needed. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our partner organisations as their active engagement has gone a long way to achieve the successful distribution of food," Annamrita Foundation's Radha Krishna Das said.

The Foundation is inviting individuals, philanthropists, corporates and NGOs to come forward and contribute either small or large donations to this cause as there are vast numbers that are yet to receive this dire support. Its partner organisations that have contributed funds in kind include: Reliance Foundation, Rotary Club of Mumbai Queens Necklace, TajSats, Cipla, Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj, Thermax, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, JSW, TVS, Mafatlal, IIFL Finance, Pidilite, Mahyco Monsanto, Bayer, Pranic Healing, Sahachari Foundation among others.

The distribution partners include  Rotary Club of Bombay Queens Necklace, Giants Parivar, NESH52 – No One Ever Sleeps Hungry, Art of Living, YMCA, Arham Yuva Seva Group, IDF and others. Apart from big organisations, a large number of individuals and corporate employees have come forward to pledge and donate amounts starting from as little as Rs 100 to crore as per their capacity. PTI LUX MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Maha COVID-19 cases up by 466 to 4666; death toll 232

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 466 new coronavirus positive cases, including 155 detections in Mumbai alone, taking the number of the infected people in the state to 4666, Health officials said. With nine more patients succumbing to the COV...

FIRs registered in Mathura over Facebook posts targeting Rahul Gandhi

Police have registered two separate FIRs over objectionable posts shared on Facebook targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, officials here said on Monday. One of them was lodged against Bhupendra Chaturvedi of Bengali Ghat area based on a ...

Over 24,000 FIRs lodged, 71,782 people booked for defying lockdown orders in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered 24,446 FIRs and booked 71,782 people so far for defying lockdown norms, a senior official said. The FIRs were lodged under the Indian Penal Code section 188, which deals with disobedience to an orde...

Infosys Q4 net up 6.3% at Rs 4,335 cr, suspends FY21 guidance citing biz uncertainty

Infosys on Monday posted 6.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for March quarter but refrained from providing a revenue outlook for FY21, citing uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak that is expected to impact its business in the near-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020