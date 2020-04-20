Lockdown ease: Amara Raja Batteries resumes 'limited scale' operations

Amara Raja Batteries on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities following relaxation in lockdown norms by the government. The company had shut down operations at its manufacturing facilities following the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic. In a regulatory filing, the company said in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs order dated April 15, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh government consolidated guidelines with regard to the exceptions to the lockdown and after obtaining necessary permissions and approvals, operation at manufacturing facilities resumed partially on a limited scale effective from April 20, 2020

"Most of the operations still stand suspended due to restrictions in the movement of goods and people and compliance of the said orders," it added. However, the company is fully prepared to scale up the operations based on the requirements and needs of the customers, the filing said. The company said it has taken measures and put necessary systems in place in line with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for social distancing as per said orders and keeping in view of the health and well-being of all workers and employees.

