Left Menu
Development News Edition

DBT approves funding for three companies for developing COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:47 IST
DBT approves funding for three companies for developing COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Biotechnology has so far short-listed three companies for funding the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, besides 13 other proposals it received for diagnostics, therapeutics and other interventions to fight coronavirus, a statement said. The three companies are Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Serum Institute of India Private Limited.

The DBT said a multifaceted approach is being adopted to ensure that vaccine companies utilising different platforms and at different stages of development are fast tracked through a research consortium under funding from the National Biopharma Mission, an initiative launched in 2017 to support development of vaccines and drugs. The Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council had invited applications on the COVID-19 Research Consortium. The first phase of the call ended on March 30 and around 500 applications were received from academia and industry, the DBT said in a statement.

The multi-tiered review process is ongoing and till date 16 proposals of devices, diagnostics, vaccine candidates, therapeutics and other interventions have been recommended for receiving funding support, it said. Both repurposing of existing vaccine companies for immediate protection of high-risk groups and novel vaccine candidate development were considered while selecting proposals under this call.

"Funding support has been recommended to Cadila Healthcare Ltd for advancing the development of a DNA Vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and to Bharat Biotech International Ltd for COVID-19 vaccine candidate utilising the inactivated rabies vector platform. "For the Phase III human clinical trials study of recombinant BCG vaccine planned in high-risk population, Serum Institute of India Private Limited (SIIPL) will be supported," the statement said.

It added that development of a novel vaccine evaluation platform at National Institute of Immunology, an institute under the Department of Biotechnology, to support SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development has also been approved for financial support. The DBT has been designated the central coordination agency for the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

DBT Secretary Renu Swarup told PTI that other proposals were also being examined. Meanwhile, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has tied up with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd to evaluate Mycobacterium W (Mw) for faster recovery of hospitalised COVID-19 infected patients and to minimise the spread of disease through them.

CSIR Director General Shekhar Mande told PTI that Mw can reduce the mortality in patients suffering from Gram-negative sepsis by 50 per cent. Permission has been granted by the Drug Controller of India to conduct tests on critically ill COVD-19 patients at three major hospitals in the country, he said. Mande said Mw helps in boosting TH1 and TH2 cells which in turn builds immunity in fighting viruses and in this specific case COVID-19.

Both DBT and CSIR are departments under the Ministry of Science and Technology. With regards to DBT, to boost indigenous production and to scale-up the production of molecular and rapid diagnostic tests, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd, Huwel Lifesciences, Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt Ltd, Dhiti Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, MagGenome Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bigtec Pvt Ltd and Yaathum Biotech Pvt Ltd will also receive funding, the statement added.

A common shared facility to manufacture diagnostic kits and ventilators will be established at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) under National Biopharma Mission of DBT to provide scaled-up production capacity to different manufacturers, it added.         Development and deployment of contactless, affordable thermopile-based ultrasonic sensors for screening of COVID-19 suspects and indigenous production of novel PPE for healthcare professionals will also be supported under the initiative..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia plans to reopen small shops, outdoor sports grounds

Slovakia plans to allow the reopening of small shops of up to 300 square metres, outdoor sports grounds, outdoor market places and restaurants for takeaway meals from Wednesday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday, in an easing of it...

Policemen save life of pregnant woman in Southeast Delhi

A pregnant woman, whose baby died inside the womb, was saved by police who rushed her to a clinic in southeast Delhis Zakir Nagar area, officials said on Monday. Nirmala was seven months pregnant and was having extreme pain since past few d...

Kerala rolls back some relaxations, Karna& TN do not ease restrictions

Kerala on Monday rolled back some of its relaxations vis-a-vis the ongoing lockdown after the Centres objection to dilution of curbs, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka said they would not scale down restrictions in force as part of their fight...

Complaints received from West Bengal on quality of RT-PCR kits; temporary arrangements made: ICMR

The ICMR has received complaints related to repeat testing of patients in West Bengal as the RT-PCR kits were not working properly, it said on Monday. Temporary arrangements have been made so as to enable the state to handle the crisis, it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020