Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 21

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 10:37 IST
Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 21

Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday. The lira traded at 6.9490 against the dollar at 0506 GMT, weakening slightly from Monday's close of 6.94.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.78% on Monday to 98,945.88 points. GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, after a historic plunge below zero that shocked investors and pushed down stock prices and Asian currencies. CORONAVIRUS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Turkey's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,674 in the past 24 hours, and 123 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,140, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday. The total number of cases in the country stood at 90,980, he said.

IDLIB CEASEFIRE Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Syrian government was violating a ceasefire in the northwestern Idlib region, warning that Damascus would suffer "heavy losses" if it persisted.

ECONOMY Turkish benchmark yields fell sharply on Monday after the government regulator imposed a new asset-ratio rule, which analysts said would ramp up bond purchases by private banks and could lead to a capital injection for state banks.

S-400 ROW Turkey's plans to switch on its new Russian missile defence systems have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but it does not intend to reverse a decision which has raised the threat of U.S. sanctions, a senior Turkish official said.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Compiled by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

