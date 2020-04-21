Left Menu
Tata Elxsi Delivers Another Steady Quarter With a 3.6% Revenue Growth and 7.5% PBT Growth QoQ

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:13 IST
BANGALORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408) (NSE: TATAELXSI), among the world's leading providers of design-led technology services, announced its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. Highlights & Recognitions for Q4 FY20: • Revenue from operations at ₨ 4388.9 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ, 8.3% YoY • Growth across both key divisions EPD grew by 4.1% QoQ, 10.6% YoY IDV grew by 7.6% QoQ, 5.4% YoY • Media & Communication vertical grew by 8.6% QoQ, 25.5% YoY • Tata Elxsi won the coveted IF Design Award 2019 for the design concept of Mixed Reality (MR) Based Smart Assistive Wearable Devices The company reported growth in both the key divisions - Embedded Product Design (EPD) and Industrial Design & Visualization (IDV) in the financial quarter ending Dec 31, 2019.

Within EPD, the growth was driven by Media & Communications vertical with 8.6% growth QoQ. Transportation vertical was flat showing initial signs of Covid-19 impact. Healthcare delivered another steady quarter. "We delivered another quarter of steady performance despite the current global situation. The performance was aided by key wins in OTT video, broadband technology and digital transformation in the Media & Communications space, Regulatory compliance and new product development in the Healthcare vertical and connected car and infotainment programs in the automotive segment. We also added key customers in the rail and off-road segments, aiding the diversification into adjacent segments," said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation. Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

