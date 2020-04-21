Southern European bond yields near recent highs before EU meeting

Southern European bond yields were near one-month highs on Tuesday, before a European Union summit later this week on how the EU will try to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts said a deluge of new government bonds coming to the market in recent days was putting some upward pressure on broader euro zone yields, although offsetting that was a bout of risk aversion after crude oil prices crashed overnight. Italian yields dipped, with the 10-year yield last down 1 basis point at 1.94% after earlier rising to 1.98%, close to its highest in more than a month.

Selling pressure on Italian government bonds has returned in the past week, undoing some of the benefits of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme, after euro zone politicians failed to agree to jointly issue debt to counter the economic slump. German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled readiness on Monday to finance economic recovery in Europe through a bigger European Union budget and the issuance of joint debt via the European Commission.

"The poor performance of Italian govies can be attributed to the ongoing supply pressure and the uncertainty concerning the European recovery plan," Unicredit analysts said. The head of the euro zone bailout fund has said Europe will need at least another 500 billion euros ($544.10 billion) from EU institutions to finance its economic recovery, on top of the agreed half-a-trillion package.

There were similar small moves in other peripheral bonds on Tuesday. The Portuguese 10-year yield matched its one-month high of 1.073%. Spanish bonds were 1 basis point lower at 0.885%. Core euro zone bond yields edged lower as investors stuck with safer assets following a plunge in crude oil prices below zero on Monday, and some nervousness about the speed at which economies can recover after lockdowns are lifted.

The 10-year German bond yield dropped more than 1 basis point to -0.461%. Tuesday also sees the release of German economic sentiment indicator ZEW. The April reading, due at 0900 GMT, is forecast to come in deeply negative, although not quite as pessimistic as March's number after central banks and governments announced vast stimulus plans to revive economies.

