"I took my last selfie with the garbage mountain:" CM Rekha Gupta vows to make Delhi free of garbage mountain in the city

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday vowed to clear the mountain of garbage in the national capital, stating that she took a "final selfie" with a garbage mountain to pledge that it would be the last such photo. "Today, I took my last selfie with the garbage mountain; I have pledged that this mountain of waste will soon be gone," said CM Gupta.

Following the inauguration of the waste processing sites at Okhla, Ghazipur, and Singhola, CM Gupta at the Okhla site declared that the accumulated waste at the landfill has been steadily diminishing over the past 18 months. "I had once said, 'Garbage mountain, you must go,' and the opposition mocked me. Today, I say, 'The garbage mountain is vanishing; only the 'spine' remains.'When the media asks about the garbage mountain, we demonstrate that it is shrinking; the mountain is now disappearing," said CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister further stated that a waste processing plant with a daily capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes has been established in these areas. She added that authorities have managed to reclaim 100 acres of land from these landfill sites. "A waste processing plant with a daily capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes has been set up here.We are fighting on two fronts: clearing legacy waste while simultaneously working to prevent the accumulation of fresh waste. People living near the Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla sites were distressed. We have managed to reclaim 100 acres of land from these three landfill sites," added CM Gupta.

Elaborating on the processing infrastructure, CM Gupta stated that processing capacities currently stand at 1,400 tonnes in Okhla, 800 tonnes in Singhola, and 700 tonnes in Ghazipur, adding that the state government is expanding these capacities to ensure daily waste is processed simultaneously across all locations. The Chief Minister also noted that dedicated facilities have been established to recycle damaged idols, ensuring they are not discarded in rivers or at landfill sites.

"The processing capacities will be 1,400 tonnes in Okhla, 800 tonnes in Singhola, and 700 tonnes in Ghazipur. We are increasing this capacity. Daily waste is now being processed simultaneously at all these locations.We have also established centres for recycling damaged idols so that they do not end up in rivers or garbage dumps," added CM Gupta. Earlier, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta carried out an on-ground inspection of the progress of the waste disposal work at Okhla landfill site.

In a post on X, CM Gupta reiterated her commitment to make Delhi free from mountains of garbage, asserting that the entire administration is working round the clock in mission mode to achieve the objective. "Today, upon reaching the Okhla landfill site, I inspected the on-ground progress of the waste disposal work and reviewed the future action plan with the officials. The goal is set, the timeline is set, and the work is progressing at a rapid pace on the ground. Thousands of tons of waste are being processed every day. Delhi must be completely freed from mountains of garbage. For this, the entire team is working day and night in mission mode," said CM Gupta. (ANI)