Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 dented by oil shock as BP, Shell tumble

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:51 IST
FTSE 100 dented by oil shock as BP, Shell tumble
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A plunge in U.S. crude oil below zero knocked down the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 on Tuesday, with oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell falling about 3%. After dropping to as much as negative $40 a barrel for the first time in history on Monday, U.S. crude remained in sub-zero levels for the second session as plunging demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak squeezed storage facilities.

The dramatic fall sapped risk appetite globally, pushing the benchmark down 1.5%. The wider oil and gas index fell 3.1%, adding to the more than 41% decline so far this year. "It's a sensible reaction (from equity markets). It's fairly clear the technical conditions that drove the move yesterday," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt. "But demand is not going to come back anytime soon. We could get a repeat performance next month."

The oil crash was the latest evidence of the damage the health crisis has wreaked on the global economy. Investors will look for more proof of the hit in corporate earnings and economic data due this week. Europe's biggest bank HSBC cut a number of top management roles in its investment bank, despite wider firing freeze, according to memos seen by Reuters. Its shares were down 2.4% amid broader weakness for banking shares.

The world's largest listed miner, BHP Group, fell 3.6% after it warned that global steel production excluding China could drop sharply this year due to the pandemic even as it maintained iron ore production forecast. Shares in fellow miners Rio Tinto and Glencore dropped about 4%, also hit by weak commodity prices, while Russian steelmaker Evraz Plc dropped 6.7% to the bottom of FTSE 100.

Data released earlier showed UK job growth slowed in March, in an early sign of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on the labor market. The domestically-focused midcaps fell 1.7%, with cinema operator Cineworld leading the decline.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods fell 3.3% after it scrapped its interim dividend payout and said it could not provide a full-year 2019-20 earnings forecast. Among the few gainers was the London Stock Exchange owner, which rose 0.8% after saying it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeovers of data and analytics firm Refinitiv in the second half of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

In Spain, asparagus lies unpicked as lockdown shuts out migrant workers

About half of farmer Jaime Urbinas asparagus crop lies unpicked in his fields in central Spain as border closures to curb the coronavirus block Eastern European seasonal labourers.Right at peak food-harvesting time, farms across the nation ...

French parliament to vote on COVID-19 tracing app

The French government has decided to allow lawmakers to vote on its plan to launch a contact-tracing app to fight the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers and the prime ministers office said on Tuesday.The governments U-turn came after mounting ...

Coronavirus likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus originated in bats in China late last year and it was not manipulated or constructed in a lab. U.S. President Donald Trump sai...

Kremlin says OPEC+ 'contacts' can be set up if needed amid oil collapse

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that contacts between leading global oil producers could be set up to discuss their output deal if needed after oil prices fell sharply due to overproduction and the global spread of the novel coronavirus. U.S. o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020