Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei India appoints David Li as CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:52 IST
Huawei India appoints David Li as CEO

Huawei Telecommunications India on Tuesday said it has appointed David Li as its Chief Executive Officer

He replaces Jay Chen who has been promoted to handle Asia Pacific level business role. "I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead Huawei Telecommunications in India. As a global ICT solutions provider, we are committed to the strategic development of India’s ICT industry and will continue to work with the Government, customers and ecosystem partners to bring future technological innovations," Li said in a statement

Li joined Huawei in 2002 and has experience of working in the India market, including in roles like vice president sales and vice president HR during different phases of his career. He was serving as CEO of Huawei Cambodia before returning to India to take on his new role. "In his new role, David will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei Telecommunications India’s strategy, directions and operations in the country, ensuring its commitment as a strategic and reliable ICT(information and communications technology) partner in accelerating the digital visions of India," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

In Spain, asparagus lies unpicked as lockdown shuts out migrant workers

About half of farmer Jaime Urbinas asparagus crop lies unpicked in his fields in central Spain as border closures to curb the coronavirus block Eastern European seasonal labourers.Right at peak food-harvesting time, farms across the nation ...

French parliament to vote on COVID-19 tracing app

The French government has decided to allow lawmakers to vote on its plan to launch a contact-tracing app to fight the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers and the prime ministers office said on Tuesday.The governments U-turn came after mounting ...

Coronavirus likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus originated in bats in China late last year and it was not manipulated or constructed in a lab. U.S. President Donald Trump sai...

Kremlin says OPEC+ 'contacts' can be set up if needed amid oil collapse

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that contacts between leading global oil producers could be set up to discuss their output deal if needed after oil prices fell sharply due to overproduction and the global spread of the novel coronavirus. U.S. o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020