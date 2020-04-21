Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raghuram Rajan cautions against giving communal colour to coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:23 IST
Raghuram Rajan cautions against giving communal colour to coronavirus

Cautioning people against giving communal colour to the coronavirus pandemic, former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan has said such behaviour could explode and make it much harder for different communities to get along. Rajan's comments come in the wake allegations that Tabligh-e-Jamat members violated social distancing guidelines and ignored all instructions by organising a massive gathering last month at their centre in Nizamuddin area of Delhi.

The gathering is believed to have emerged as a super-spreader of coronavirus with thousands of cases across the country linked to Jamat members. So far, coronavirus has infected around 19,000 people and took over 600 lives in the country.

"We see in India that some allegation that this was a Muslim plot. I mean, that kind of behaviour can explode and make much harder for her communities to get together within her country,” Rajan said while speaking at the University of Chicago's virtual Harper Lecture series. Rajan along with 11 others has recently been appointed to an external advisory group of IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva to provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues, including responses to the exceptional challenges the world now faces due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajan, 57, who headed RBI for three years until September 2016, said nationalism that was already pretty strong before the virus is getting accentuated by the effects of COVID-19. Citing an example, he said, "China points finger at the US and says that was US intelligence plot and the US points finger at China and says that this was concocted by China." Rajan, who is currently working as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago, said no part of the world is immune to COVID-19.

"Everywhere in world is going to be affected, (and) global supply chain has been disrupted for some time. In the second quarter of calendar year 2020, we can see decline in GDP by 30-40 per cent," he said. Despite rebound in economic activities in the second half of 2020, global economic growth will still be negative for the year, he said.

"I see (global) economic recovery underway a year from now," he noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534 on Tuesday, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on ...

COVID-19: Confirmed cases near 20,000, death toll crosses 600; ICMR to test rapid testing kits

With testing being ramped up to identify COVID-19 patients, the efficacy of China-made rapid antibody blood test kits has come under scanner with Rajasthan on Tuesday flagging their inaccurate results, prompting the apex medical research bo...

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020