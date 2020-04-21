OPEC ministers and allies discuss 'dramatic oil market situation'

The OPEC alliance of oil producers said "several" ministers from member states, and some of its allies in the OPEC+ grouping, held a teleconference Tuesday to discuss plunging global oil prices

The organisation tweeted that ministers held an "informal teleconference to brainstorm the current dramatic oil market situation" but it was not clear whether major producers such as Russia and Saudi Arabia took part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.