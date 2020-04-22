Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-U.S. crude-oil crash keeps dollar in demand

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:15 IST
FOREX-U.S. crude-oil crash keeps dollar in demand

The dollar and yen remained strong in early London trading on Wednesday after oil prices recovered from another slump, keeping demand for safe-haven currencies strong even as markets began to stabilise.

The dollar was flat against a basket of comparable currencies,, still up around 0.5% on the week so far as investors sought safety amid market turmoil. The Japanese yen maintained its gains from the past week versus the dollar, up around 0.2%. Oil prices fell again in overnight trading on Wednesday, with Brent falling to its lowest since 1999, amid a collapse in demand for everything from gasoline to jet fuel caused by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures designed to contain it.

U.S. crude oil futures turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil. "The recent distortions on the oil market are less likely to be the cause but instead the trigger for the market to reveal its worst fears regarding the economic extent of the corona crisis," wrote Commerzbank senior FX analyst Thu Lan Nguyen in a note to clients.

Oil-driven economies suffered -- the Norwegian crown was close to its lowest in nearly a month against the dollar , although it recovered around 0.2% in early London trading. The Canadian dollar was less affected, up 0.3% versus the dollar on Wednesday. "The fact that despite the renewed collapse of the oil price the Canadian dollar’s losses are limited is unlikely to be seen as an entirely positive development domestically," wrote Commerzbank's Nguyen.

"A weaker currency would be quite helpful to cushion the negative economic effects of the collapsing oil price at least partially," she said. The euro remained range-bound before an EU meeting tomorrow to discuss financial aid in the euro zone. It was last at $1.08665.

The Australian dollar was up 0.8% after a record surge in retail sales last month, spurred by panic buying. The recovery in U.S. crude lifts it out of negative territory, but at around $11 a barrel, it is still some 80% under January's peak.

The plunge has soured appetite for risk and seems to have halted a rebound in stock markets as investors look towards a longer and slower global economic recovery. A return to work in the United States -- the country hardest hit by the virus, accounting for about a quarter of the almost 180,000 deaths globally -- is looking disorderly as states and medical experts clash about the best course of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic gives rallying cry to help lower-level players

Novak Djokovic has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players struggling financially during the coronavirus shutdown and to show lower-ranked professionals that they have not been forgotten.The mens ATP Tour, the ...

Maha: Transgenders provide free meals to poor during lockdown

After NGOs and government agencies, now members of the transgender community have also come out to help the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown at Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtras Thane district. Transgenders have been feeding the needy, many...

Iran's Zanganeh says oil production cut should be taken seriously

Oil producer countries should respect crude production cuts aimed at stabilising the oil market, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told state TV on Wednesday.The market will stabilise gradually if the oil production cut is respected by al...

Japan cuts 100,000 tulips to keep the coronavirus distance

Flower lovers in Japan will have to wait until next year to tip-toe through the tulips after a park razed more than 100,000 stems to comply with social-distancing rules to help control the coronavirus. Officials in the city of Sakura, 50 km...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020